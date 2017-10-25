Nikkei on track for 17th consecutive session of gains

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% in early trading.

China’s ruling Communist Party will reveal its new leadership line-up on Wednesday when President Xi Jinping introduces his politburo standing committee, culminating a week-long party congress.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump used a luncheon with Senate Republicans to get their views on who he should tap to be the next leader of the Federal Reserve, according to senators who attended.

A source familiar with the matter said Trump polled the Republicans on whether they would prefer Stanford University economist John Taylor or current Fed governor Jerome Powell for the job, and more senators preferred Taylor.

Taylor is seen as someone who may put the central bank on a faster path of interest rate increases.

That helped send US benchmark 10-year treasury note yields to their highest since March.

The 10-year yield stood at 2.417% in Asian trade, up from its US close of 2.406% on Tuesday, when it rose as high as 2.428%.

"The US 10-year treasury yield is heading higher, so that is supporting the dollar in general," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The dollar was briefly dented on Tuesday by a CNBC report, citing an aide of Senate leader Mitch McConnell, that three GOP Senators may not back the Republican tax bill.

"The base line is that a US tax cut will eventually materialise, and that’s supporting the dollar and pushing up the US treasury yields," Yamamoto said.

The Australian dollar skidded 0.6% to $0.7727, touching its lowest levels since mid-July after weak consumer price figures prompted investors to pare the expectation of further tightening from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, stronger than expected results and forecasts from companies including 3M and Caterpillar also fuelled optimism about economic strength, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at a record high.

European shares closed mixed on Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting at which policy makers are expected to signal they will take small steps away from their ultra-easy monetary stimulus.

The euro was slightly lower on the day at $1.1758, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.2% at 93.962.

The dollar was steady at ¥113.89, although a bit shy of a three-month high of ¥114.10 touched on Monday.

Crude oil futures caught their breath after rising more than 1% overnight after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut. Prices also drew support from forecasts of a further drop in US crude inventories as well as nervousness over tensions in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Brent crude was up 6 cents at $58.39 a barrel, while US crude shed 4c to $52.43.

Reuters