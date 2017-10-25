JSE flat in cautious trade ahead of Gigaba’s medium-term budget

Markets

25 October 2017 - 12:55 Andries Mahlangu
The JSE was little changed at lunchtime on Wednesday, signalling caution just before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was due to make his keenly awaited medium-term budget policy statement.

"It is D-day for Mr Gigaba in his inaugural budget speech and the expectation is not positive," said TreasuryOne analyst Gerard van der Westhuizen.

Market expectations are for a deficit of 4.1% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from February’s target of 3.1%.

The JSE all share index was flat at 57,901.10 points by midday, also reflecting a tentative mood on global markets.

All the main underlying indices were moderately mixed, with a few stocks moving on specific corporate news.

British American Tobacco was one such stock, after announcing earlier that revenue for its "next-generation", non-cigarette products would double to more than £1bn in 2018.

Technology group EOH topped the winners’ board among the mid-cap stocks, thanks to some bargain hunting. The stock has recently come under pressure from allegations of impropriety relating to a contract with the government. The company has rubbished the allegations.

Europe’s leading markets were mixed at midday, following a generally positive session in Asia.

US stock futures were little changed as investors awaited another batch of US corporate earnings for the third quarter.

British American Tobacco was up 2.05% to R891.56 and Reinet had added 2.03% to R30.10.

Anglo American was off 1.16% at R257.49 and Glencore was down 1.76% at R68.69.

Gold Fields dropped 1.71% to R53.35

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA was off 2.07% at R5.68.

Murray & Roberts added 2.17% to R15.99 and Group Five 3.55% rose to R12.53.

