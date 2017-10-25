JSE all share opens higher ahead of Malusi Gigaba’s D-day

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday on rand hedges ahead of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement set to be delivered in the early afternoon.

Rand hedges benefited from the weaker trend in the rand, as the local currency hit R13.7691 to the dollar in overnight trade.

"It is D-day for Mr Gigaba in his inaugural budget speech and the expectation is not positive," said TreasuryOne analyst Gerard van der Westhuizen.

Market expectations are for a deficit of 4.1% of GDP, up from February’s target of 3.1%.

"The deficit is likely to reflect factors like slow economic growth, an increasing tax hole and state-owned entities consuming government cash," he said.

The markets have traded cautiously across the board so far this week, suggesting that they have largely discounted a "massively disappointing" address from the finance minister, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

Market sentiment on the JSE was more upbeat following two subdued sessions after the Dow Jones rocketed 0.72% to a record 23,441.76 points on Tuesday as company results for the third quarter exceeded expectations.

The Dow was lifted by strong earnings from 3M (+5.91%) and Caterpillar (+4.98%) while General Motors added 2.9% as earnings topped estimates.

Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.45% and the Hang Seng gaining 0.38%, driven by Chinese game-downloading company Tencent, which added 1%.

At 9.25am the all share was 0.23% up at 58,038.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.25%. Industrials rose 0.42%, property 0.32% and general retailers 0.24%. Platinum dropped 0.46%, food and drug retailers 0.39% and resources 0.24%.

Anglo American shed 0.30% to R259.74. It earlier reported mixed production data for the third quarter to end-September.

Sasol rose 0.87% to R396.85. Brent crude was flat at $58.46 a barrel.

British American Tobacco was up 1.36% to R885.50.

Among banks, FirstRand shed 0.53% to R52.70 but Nedbank added 0.51% to R215.

Resilient added 0.64% to R140.60 and Growthpoint 0.28% to R25.12.

MTN slipped 0.48% to R127.39. It reported on Tuesday that revenue in rand terms declined 13.4% in the quarter ended-September.

Allied Electronics added 1.22% to R12.45, ahead of interim results to end-August expected later on Wednesday. The company expects basic earnings per share to be at least 266% higher than the previous period.

Naspers was up 0.88% to R3,303.90.

Mediclinic International recovered 0.52% to R110.63.