Jittery morning as traders await Malusi Gigaba’s speech

25 October 2017 - 07:54 Robert Laing
The rand is in for a jittery Wednesday morning as the market awaits Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement at 2pm.

Key points in Gigaba’s speech will be how badly government expenditure has overrun taxes, which is expected to be by about R40bn, as well as how Gigaba intends to address the shortfall.

The correct way would be to rein in profligacy at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) — a move that got his predecessors fired by President Jacob Zuma. Gigaba is therefore expected to attempt to fill this gap by squeezing middle class wage earners harder by removing the few tax benefits available such as medical aid deductions.

The rand was trading at R13.75/$, R16.17/€ and R18.07/£ at 7am.

Strong results from US "yellow metal" construction and mining vehicle maker Caterpillar rose 5% on Tuesday to $138.24, helping the Dow Jones Industrial index rise 0.72% to a record 23,442 points.

Caterpillar’s Southern African agent Barloworld rose 5.22% to close at R137 on Tuesday.

Illinois-based Caterpillar’s strong sales growth in most countries in which it operates provided evidence that the global economy is picking up.

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Wednesday morning generally showed modest gains. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.14% higher, the Shanghai Composite index was up 13% and the Nikkei 225 index added 0.12%.

