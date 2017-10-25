Bonds weaker ahead of medium-term budget

South African bonds were slightly weaker ahead of the much-anticipated medium-term budget policy statement later in the day.

Analysts, economists and ratings agencies look forward to hearing how Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba plans to address the country’s lagging economic growth, the decrease in tax revenue and embattled state-owned entities (SOEs).

The rand and bonds have been trending weaker, while trading cautiously, ahead of the medium-term budget.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said this indicated that there was concern that the minister’s story would be worse than expected or he would not provide credible solutions to deal with the mounting fiscal woes.

Sasfin fixed income trader Alvin Chawasema said the market had priced in some of the bad news associated with the medium-term budget, but trading activity suggested that there could be more concessions if the substantive issues were not addressed.

At 9.03am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.855% from Wednesday’s 8.835%.

The rand was at R13.7534 to the dollar from R13.7691.