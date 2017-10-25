Bonds soften ahead of medium-term budget, despite slightly better rand

South African bonds had shrugged off the slightly firmer rand shortly before midday on Wednesday, with market focus squarely fixed on the much-anticipated medium-term budget policy statement later in the day.

Analysts said a large degree of disappointment had already been priced in.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s juggling of low revenue, lagging economic growth and the need to recapitalise embattled state-owned entities would still be closely watched, ahead of another round of credit-ratings decisions by ratings agencies later in 2017.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said cautious trade for the rand and bonds this week indicated that there was concern that the minister would not put forward a credible plan to deal with SA’s fiscal woes.

Sasfin fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema said the market had priced in some of the bad news associated with the medium-term budget, but trading activity suggested that there could be more concessions if the substantive issues were not tackled.

Globally, much focus is on the European Central Bank (ECB), which meets on Thursday. The ECB has made clear that it intends to announce a plan for monetary policy tapering, but the scope and timing of the adjustment to the eurozone’s bond-buying programme is still unclear.

Markets are also watching for a possible announcement by US President Donald Trump of a replacement for Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

On Tuesday, Trump canvassed Senate republicans on their preferred candidate, through a show of hands, with the favoured pick appearing to be Stanford economist John Taylor, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Taylor is widely perceived as slightly more hawkish than the other leading candidate, current Fed governor Jerome Powell.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.88% from Wednesday’s 8.835% and the R207 was at 7.535% from 7.49%.

The rand was at R13.741 to the dollar from R13.7691.