The Dow opens at a record high as Caterpillar surges

24 October 2017 - 18:02 Stephanie Kelly
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ GETTY IMAGES

New York — The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high on Tuesday after a surge in shares of Caterpillar, while US 10-year treasury yields hit a more than five-month peak.

The world’s largest construction and mining equipment maker, Caterpillar, beat third-quarter profit and sales estimates and raised its full-year forecasts. The Illinois company expects revenue in its construction business to surge about 20% and its mining business to jump 30%. The company’s stock was up 4.6%.

3M, another Dow component, which makes products such as automotive parts and office supplies, reported upbeat results as well. Its stock was up 6.9%. Corporate earnings have gotten off to a strong start, with 73.2% of the 97 S&P companies beating profit expectations as of Monday compared to a 72% beat rate over the past four quarters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.84 points, or 0.8%, to 23,460.8, the S&P 500 gained 3.6 points, or 0.14%, to 2,568.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.14 points, or 0.18%, to 6,598.97.

Benchmark 10-year US treasury notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.4081%, from 2.375% late on Monday. The 30-year US treasury bonds were last down 21/32 in price to yield 2.9226%, from 2.89% late on Monday.

Higher treasury yields are a result of the US Federal Reserve’s plan to reduce its bond portfolio, as well as the expectation of a December interest-rate hike, said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "The bond reduction programme will affect the long end of the bond curve, so the longer-term yields, such as the five-years and 10-years, have been going up as a result of that."

US treasury yields tracked European government bond yields higher. German bund yields hit two-week peaks. Strong business and bank lending surveys backed a growing view that the European Central Bank will announce a reduction of its monthly bond purchases on Thursday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.23% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe hovered below all-time highs, gaining 0.03%.

Apple supplier and chip maker AMS saw a 21.9% jump after it pointed to strong demand ahead of the iPhone X release. Strong profits from Spain’s Caixabank also lifted the IBEX 0.6% after its Catalonia-related under-performance.

Japan’s Nikkei had extended its 16-day winning streak to a 21-year peak overnight following the weekend election win for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The New Zealand dollar hit a five-month low after the incoming Labour-led coalition government said it plans to review and reform the Central Bank Act to include employment, alongside inflation, as a dual target.

The dollar index rose 0.01% as the wait continued for President Donald Trump to name the next head of the US central bank after he said on Monday that a decision was "very, very close." Hopes for the passage of a tax-cut plan also buoyed the greenback.

Spot gold edged 0.2% lower to $1,278 an ounce, remaining near a two-week low. US crude rose 0.25% to $52.03 per barrel and Brent was last at $57.37, flat on the day.

Reuters

