SA futures slightly higher as Dow jumps on opening

South African futures were marginally higher on Tuesday after the Dow Jones industrial average opened 0.8% higher on strong quarterly results from 3M and Caterpillar.

European markets were slightly positive with the FTSE 100 up 0.12% and the DAX 30 0.15%.

The JSE all share closed 0.16% lower at 57,904.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.14%. The gold index was down 0.96%, general retailers 0.72%, platinums 0.66%, property 0.53%, financials 0.22% and resources 0.21%. Banks gained 0.36%.

European stock markets scrabbled for firm direction on Tuesday after two days of gains, as data showed a slowing in the eurozone economy ahead of a closely watched European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the week, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Investors may also be holding off on making a move ahead of the ECB policy decision on Thursday, where ECB president Mario Draghi is widely expected to outline a plan to begin tapering the central bank’s bond purchases.

In the course of the next week, US growth data for the third quarter and President Donald Trump’s decision on who will next chair the Federal Reserve are expected to be the main market drivers.

In evening trade, the rand was at R13.7406 to the dollar from R13.7043 and the euro was at $1.1765 from $1.1753. Brent crude had jumped 1.23% to $58 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.12% to 52,315 points. The number of contracts traded was 18,373 from Monday’s 16‚412.