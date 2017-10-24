Rand slightly softer as market eyes size of Gigaba’s deficit

The rand was marginally weaker against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, in range-bound trade as investors awaited the outcome of key event risks this week.

Locally, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday is widely expected to lead to volatility, as the state struggles to keep a lid on spending to help avoid further credit ratings downgrades.

The budget deficit was expected to be bad, but the question was how bad, said TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, however, is the key global event this week. The bank is expected to outline the future of its bond-buying programme.

The ECB would likely avoid committing to anything beyond September — making this tapering process different from that carried out by the US Federal Reserve — instead giving the impression that the decision would be made closer to the time, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

"With this is mind it’s hard to envisage a scenario in which the ECB intentionally delivers above what markets are expecting, which could weigh on the euro, driven by either profit-taking or the usual dovish accompanying commentary," said Erlam.

Earlier, data firm IHS Markit said its flash composite purchasing managers’ index for the eurozone fell to 55.9 points in October, from 56.7 in September, to reach a two-month low, Dow Jones Newswires reported. This was unlikely to sway the ECB, analysts said.

At 3pm, the rand was at R13.725 to the dollar from R13.7043. It was at R16.141 to the euro from R16.1063 and at R18.0746 to the pound from R18.0880.

The euro was at $1.176 from $1.1753.