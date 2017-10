Oil rises 1.3% as Saudi Arabia determines to end supply glut

New York — Brent oil rose 1.3% on Tuesday after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut, while prices also drew support from forecasts of a further drop in US crude inventories.

The Saudi energy minister said the focus remained on reducing oil stocks in industrialised countries to their five-year average and raised the prospect of prolonged output restraint once an oil cartel Opec-led supply-cutting pact ends.

The oil market has been concerned that, once the supply deal expires, producers will ramp up shipments again and cause prices to fall.

"When we get closer to that [five-year average], we will decide how we smoothly exit the current arrangement, maybe go to a different arrangement to keep supply and demand closely balanced so we don’t have a return to higher inventories," the minister, Khalid al-Falih, told Reuters at an investor conference in Riyadh on Tuesday. He added that global oil demand is expected to grow by 45% by 2050, despite an international push for using more renewable sources of energy.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 73c or 1.3% to $58.10 a barrel at 3.53pm GMT. US crude gained 52c or 1% to $52.42.

Opec, plus Russia and nine other producers, have cut oil output by about 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) since January. The pact runs to March 2018 but they are considering extending it.

"Opec continues to have their compliance cuts that are really in line," said Mark Watkins, regional investment manager at US Bank, "It’s providing stability which is definitely beneficial."

Prices also drew support from expectations that US crude inventories will show a drop of 2.5-million barrels in the latest weekly supply reports, which would be the fifth straight week of declines and a sign the Opec-led cut is working.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, releases its data at 8.30pm GMT on Tuesday. The US government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases its report on Wednesday.

Oil was down earlier in the session as crude flows through Iraq’s northern pipeline to Ceyhan in Turkey rose further. Pumping along the pipeline rose to 300,000 bpd on Tuesday, a shipping source said, however, output fell from 600,000 bpd last week when Iraqi forces regained control of oil fields from Kurdish fighters.

The disruption to exports from Iraq, the second-largest producer in Opec, has supported the market and should give the group’s already high compliance with the cutback agreement a boost in October.

Reuters