MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly lower ahead of medium-term budget

The JSE all share closed slightly weaker on Tuesday in subdued trade with gold and retail stocks leading the declines, with banks closing in positive territory.

As in the previous session, trading was characterised by low volumes ahead of Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement, and the expected announcement of a pullback in quantitative easing (QE) by the European Central Bank (ECB), on Thursday.

Volumes amounted to R13bn, from R16bn on Monday, and an average trading day’s R20bn.

The market was dragged down by rand hedges while miners ended the day worse off. Retailers also found little traction in risk-off trade. A number of key risk events prompted cautious trade this week, although the general outlook for global equities remained favourable, analysts said.

The all share closed 0.16% lower at 57,904.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.14%. The gold index was down 0.96%, general retailers 0.72%, platinums 0.66%, property 0.53%, financials 0.22% and resources 0.21%. Banks gained 0.36%.

One of the stand-out performances came from Barloworld, up 5.22% to R137, after its long-established strategic partner Caterpillar released better-than-expected results on Tuesday. These were among the corporate reports that lifted major US equity markets to record levels, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Anglo American ended the day 0.50% lower following the release of a production update from the global miner for the third quarter to end-September. Diamonds and copper increased production by 46% and 5%, respectively, but iron ore production fell 2% at Kumba and 6% at Minas Rio. Metallurgical coal exports rose 9%.

Rand-hedge British American Tobacco gave up 1.13% to R873.64 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 0.62% to R1,708.38.

Standard Bank rose 0.96% to R166.41.

Lonmin lost 1.96% to R15.97. The group announced on Monday it was laying off a further 1,139 employees.

Retailer Massmart lost 1.56% to R108.77 and Woolworths 0.35% to R57.06.

The rand was range-bound, between R13.67 and R13.78 to the dollar, as the latter remained relatively flat against the euro, at $1,1760.

Local bonds ended the day little changed ahead of Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s speech on Wednesday. Expectations are for a widening of the budget deficit, amid strained tax revenue.

The R186 was last bid at 8.84% from 8.83%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.12% to 52,315 points. The number of contracts traded was 18‚373 from Monday’s 16,412.