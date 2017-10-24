JSE weaker as caution sets in before Gigaba’s statement

The JSE was a little lower at lunchtime on Tuesday, as investors remain guarded ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will present his speech in Parliament on Wednesday. It will help shape the view of ratings agencies, which are scheduled to review the country’s debt rating in November.

Shares of companies that feed predominantly off the local economy are vulnerable to being sold off, while those that make most of their money abroad should be less volatile.

EtfSA strategist and advisor Nerina Visser said markets would be looking for clues in the medium-term budget that would either increase or decrease the chances of a sovereign credit-rating downgrade.

The all share was off 0.29% to 57,833.80 points by midday, trailing world markets, which were mostly in positive territory.

The main indices on the JSE were all lower, with marked losses seen within banks, financials, industrials and miners.

Europe’s leading share markets were higher at midday, following a positive hand-over from Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.55%.

In the US, the focus remained on corporate earnings for the third quarter.

"A rare negative session on Monday in US equity markets could be quickly reversed on Tuesday, with futures pointing to a more positive open on Wall Street," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. "While there is always the potential for market pullbacks, or even corrections, I don’t think we can read too much into Monday’s declines, especially given the long and gradual rally that preceded it and the size of the losses registered."

Kumba Iron Ore was up 1.11% to R277.40, while Northam Platinum lost 1.44% to R49.28.

Investec Plc lost 1.42% to R98.47 and Old Mutual 0.93%to R35.05.

Diversified industrial group Barloworld was up 3.43% to 134.67 but Bidvest dropped 1.40% to R173.51.

Pressure continued to build on some food producers, with Pioneer losing 1.68% to R112.62, and Tongaat Hulett 1.78% to R112.30.

Premium Fishing slumped 7.23% to R3.85, despite earlier reporting a 31% rise in after-tax profit in its full-year results.

TFG lost 1.51% to R133.36, while Steinhoff Africa Retail gained 2.13% to R24.51.

Healthcare stocks remain volatile, with Netcare losing 1.74% to R23.78 and Mediclinic International 1.2% to R111.64.