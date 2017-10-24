JSE opens flat as midterm budget and ECB tapering weighs on market

The JSE opened flat on Tuesday as sentiment remained cautious ahead of Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement and the expected pullback in quantitative easing (QE) by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday.

Volumes traded were barely R1bn an hour after trading commenced.

The rand has not provided much direction to the market, steady at R13.71/$. The euro could trade in volatile fashion ahead of the ECB decision.

FxPro analysts said the market wanted to know how the central bank would pare back a bond-buying programme that started more than two years ago.

Monthly bond purchases by the central bank total about €60bn, with many analysts predicting that this will drop to between €20bn and €30bn a month. At such a pace, it would make an increase in eurozone interest rates highly unlikely until 2019.

"Some extended volatility in the euro can be expected once the scale of tapering is announced," FxPro said,

The Dow closed 0,23% lower at 23,273.96 points on Monday, the first negative close in seven sessions as the market awaits another slew of third-quarter company results this week, including Boeing, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Caterpillar, General Motors, Intel, Ford, Amazon and Microsoft.

Asian markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 up 0.5%. The Hang Seng lost 0.44% amid the conclusion of China’s Communist Party Congress.

At 9.32am the all share was 0.05% lower at 57,971.30 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.04%. General retailers dropped 0.5%, food and drug retailers 0.24%, resources 0.15% and property 0.07%. Gold gained 0.42% and banks 0.13%.

Early-morning focus was on a production update from Anglo American for the third quarter to end-September. Diamonds and copper increased production by 46% and 5% respectively but iron ore production fell 2% at Kumba and 6% at Minas Rio. Metallurgical coal exports rose 9%.

Anglo gained 0.46% to R263.03, with the share still firmly on the recovery path having gained 34% so far this year.

Kumba Iron Ore rose 2.18% to R280.33 but ArcelorMittal shed 4.44% to R5.60.

Among gold stocks, Harmony added 1.09% to R22.19 but Sibanye lost 0.41% to R16.83.

Lonmin was up 0.86% to R16.43. The group announced on Monday it was laying off a further 1.139 employees.

Among banks, Standard Bank rose 0.38% to R165.45 but FirstRand lost 0.42%.

Woolworths fell 0.89% to R56.75, an annual low. The share is down 19.5% in 2017.

Growthpoint was 0.36% lower at R25.16, among property stocks.

Naspers added 0.10% to R3,277.

After rebounding 9.81% on Monday, Group Five added 2.04% to R11.99. The group is on the recovery route after Friday’s 14% crash, after it let an offer by Greenbay, for its European subsidiaries, lapse.

Mediclinic International rose 0.09% to R113.10, after earlier confirming that it was considering a takeover of UK associate, Spire Healthcare Group.

Taste Holdings gained 6.25% to 85c.