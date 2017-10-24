JSE lower in subdued trade ahead of Gigaba’s statement

The JSE closed a little weaker on Tuesday, in muted trade, as investors waited for Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement. Turnover on the local bourse was about half the daily average of R20bn.

The rand failed to provide much direction for the market, trading in tight ranges, with analysts warning Wednesday’s speech could prompt currency volatility.

Gains by banks failed to lift the index, while the star performer was Barloworld, up 5.22% to R137. Barloworld’s long-established strategic partner Caterpillar released better-than-expected results on Tuesday. These were among the corporate reports that lifted major US equity markets to record levels, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The all share fell 0.16% to 57,904.7 points and the top 40 0.14%.

Gold miners lost 0.96%, general retailers 0.72%, platinums 0.66% and the property index 0.53%. Banks added 0.36%.

Diversified miner Glencore gained 1.73% to R69.92.

Anglo American lost 0.5% to R260.51, after earlier reporting mixed production data for the third quarter to end-September. Diamonds and copper increased production by 46% and 5%, respectively, but iron ore production fell 2% at Kumba Iron Ore and 6% at Minas Rio. Metallurgical coal exports rose 9%.

Kumba dropped 2.84% to R266.57 and Assore 2.41% to R289.85, while Exxaro gained 2.03% to R144.87.

Rand-hedge British American Tobacco gave up 1.13% to R873.64 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 0.62% to R1,708.38.

Retailer TFG fell 1.11% to R134.20 and Massmart 1.56% to R108.77.

Shoprite gave up 1.13% to R208.08.

Pick n Pay added 0.14% to R58.73, after earlier announcing price cuts for a further 500 products, to take pressure off consumers.

Steinhoff gained 2.08% to R24.50, after earlier reporting a repurchase of shares representing 1.8% of its issued share capital.

MTN added 0.95% to R128, despite earlier reporting that revenue in rand terms declined 13.4% in the quarter ended-September.

Premier Fishing took a dive of 7.23% to R3.85‚ despite earlier reporting a 31% rise in after-tax profit in its full-year results to end-August.

Allied Electronics lost 2.3% to R12.30, ahead of interim results to end-August on Wednesday. The company expects basic earnings per share to be at least 266% higher than the previous period.

A number of key risk events were prompting cautious trade this week, although the general outlook for global equities remained favourable, analysts said.

Investor focus is also on Thursday’s European Central Bank policy meeting, which is expected to result in a timetable for unwinding monetary stimulus in the eurozone.

A botched unwinding of quantitative easing in developed markets was among the risk factors facing emerging-market economies, but central banks were likely to tread carefully when removing policy support, said Capital Economics analysts. External financing vulnerabilities had also diminished in recent years for these markets, although SA would be among those most affected, the analysts said.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.74%. The DAX 30 had added 0.13% and the CAC 40 0.21%.

Gold had lost 0.57% to $1,274.74 an ounce and platinum 0.28% to $920.87. Brent crude was flat at $57.33 a barrel.