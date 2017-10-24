Introducing metronome — a new rival for bitcoin, created by someone who knows its flaws

That should help the coins retain value, and ensure their longevity, Garzik, co-founder of startup Bloq that created metronome, said in a phone interview.

It will be unveiled on Tuesday at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas.

"Institutional investors should be very excited to see something like this," Matthew Roszak, the other co-founder of Bloq and chairman of industry advocate Chamber of Digital Commerce, said in a phone interview.

"We’ve built a thousand-year cryptocurrency, something that’s built to last."

That’s a concern for many digital currencies. Infighting among developers and various supporters, and the slow pace of enhancements on the bitcoin blockchain, have helped to limit use. Both bitcoin and its main rival, ethereum, have split into several versions.

New blockchains are also being launched every month, creating uncertainty for investors and leading to wild swings in many cryptocurrencies’ prices.

While bitcoin’s price has increased nearly sixfold this year, a split-off version, bitcoin cash, is down 23% since its inception in July, according to CoinMarketCap.

While seeking to sidestep some of these challenges, metronome will have some of its own.

It’s starting out with zero users, compared with 35-million active bitcoin users a month.

There are more than 1,100 tokens and currencies competing for users, according to CoinMarketCap.