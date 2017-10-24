Gold in tight range as market waits to hear who will lead the Fed

Bengaluru — Gold inched up on Tuesday on the back of a slightly weaker dollar, but traded in a tight range amid possibilities of an early announcement on the next US Federal Reserve chair.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,282.80 an ounce by 3.37am GMT, after hitting its lowest since October 6 at $1,271.86 in the previous session.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $1,284.60/oz.

"Nothing really spurring a big sell-off for gold yet. We’re waiting for currency direction … maybe people are anxious about an early announcement from Trump on the Fed chair," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

The dollar slipped against a basket of major currencies and the yen, after climbing to a more than three-month high against the latter in the previous session, as attention turned to who would be the next Fed chairman.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday he was "very, very close" to making his decision on who should chair the Fed.

He is said to be considering Fed governor Jerome Powell, Stanford University economist John Taylor and incumbent Janet Yellen.

A less hawkish candidate would be expected to favour lower interest rates, reducing the value of the dollar and making the greenback-denominated metal cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates in December and twice next year, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who now worry that the central bank will slow its tightening because of expectations that inflation will remain low.

The Hong Kong trader said: "I’m very surprised we’re up here. Risk is still on if you look at stock markets. Generally gold should be lower … I was expecting gold to drift down to the $1,260 area."

"We’ll probably consolidate around $1,275-$1,285 until some Fed news comes out."

Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao, however, said spot gold may break a resistance at $1,283 and rise into a range of $1,289-$1,295.

Silver was up 0.6% to $17.14/oz, after hitting its lowest since October 9 in the previous session.

Platinum was up 0.8% at $928.05/oz and palladium rose 0.6% to $964.25/oz.

