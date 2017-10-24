Bonds slightly weaker ahead of Gigaba statement, while global yields spike

South African bonds were a little weaker in afternoon trade on Tuesday, as the market awaited Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The market was following a stable rand, trading at R13.7226/$, with local bonds appearing not to react to their sharply weaker global counterparts.

Analysts expected the rand and bonds to remain range bound ahead of the statement, as well as Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, when policy makers are widely expected to announce further tapering in monetary policy stimulus.

It seemed that the rand could be on a slippery road in the near future, as political noise and the weaker domestic economic outlook kept the pressure on, said TreasuryOne dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

At 3.02pm the R186 was bid at 8.85% from 8.83% and the R207 at 7.5% from 7.48%.

The rand was at R13.7248 to the dollar from R13.7043.

Global bond yields rose sharply in a widespread sell-off in late trade ahead of the ECB meeting. Monthly bond purchases by the central bank total about €60bn, with many analysts predicting that this will drop to between €20bn and €30bn.

The ECB’s three-year policy of negative interest rates, and its massive bond purchases had driven sovereign bond yields in the 19-nation currency bloc to near-record lows, and encouraged investors to seek relatively higher yields in the US, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

This "may be a potential turning point in the timeline for withdrawing accommodation", said Holly MacDonald, chief investment strategist at Bessemer Trust, noting that the ECB was facing constraints on continuing its quantitative easing programme.

However, according to Nomura, an extension of less than nine months in the ECB’s stimulus programme could trigger a sell-off in 10-year German government bonds. Even a relatively small cut in monthly asset purchases to €40bn or more could cause a sell-off if the programme is only extended by up to six months, it said.

The 10-year German bund earlier rocketed more than 9.5% to yield 0.4761%, its highest in two years, ahead of expected positive economic data, which should strengthen the case for ECB tapering.

The UK 10-year gilt was at 1.3539% from 1.3109% and the US 10-year at 2.4102% from 2.3677%.

