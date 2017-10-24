Bonds range-bound as markets await global central bank moves

South African bonds were stable shortly before midday on Tuesday, with investor focus squarely on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement, and global event risks.

Locally, analysts warn that the medium-term budget speech’s expected announcement that SA’s budget deficit will increase will lead to rand volatility.

International focus is on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday, when policy makers are widely expected to announce further monetary policy tapering.

Some market participants are predicting a bolder ECB response than previously anticipated, speculating a reduction of monthly asset purchases to ¤20bn, starting in January 2018, rather than a larger figure of ¤30bn, said Franklin Templeton analysts.

The announcement as to who will replace US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen is also expected in coming days, while Friday sees US economic growth numbers for the third quarter.

Bonds have been stable in previous sessions despite a relatively volatile rand, which has been on a weakening trend.

Local bonds are badly positioned as their yields are too high for investors to see value in selling, and no investor is looking to pick up any large position in bonds ahead of Wednesday’s speech, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr.

At 11.30am, the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.85% from Monday’s 8.83% and the R207 was at 7.31% from 7.48%.

The rand was at R13.7426 to the dollar from R13.7043.