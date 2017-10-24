Anglo may steel JSE on Tuesday

Wall Street set a subdued tone for markets on Tuesday morning, with the Nasdaq index closing 0.64% lower and the S&P 500 index falling 0.4% on Monday.

The rand weakening from R13.69/$ to R13.71/$ translated that into a 0.34% gain to R35.40 for the JSE-listed CoreShares exchange-traded fund, which tracks the US S&P 500 index.

The rand was relatively calm at R13.69/$, R16.10/€ and R18.10/£ at 7am on Tuesday morning.

Anglo American and its subsidiaries, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) and Kumba Iron Ore, are scheduled to release September quarter production updates on Tuesday.

Investors appear to be expecting good news from Kumba, whose share has nearly doubled from about R140 in June to Monday’s closing price of R274.35.

Amplats has risen about 34% since June to Monday’s closing price of R367.91, and parent group Anglo American’s share price has gained about 64% from R160 in June to Monday’s R261.83 closing price.

In its June quarter production report, Anglo reported its Australian coal production suffered from Cyclone Debbie, while iron ore production from both its Brazilian mine Minas Rio and Kumba increased 24% and 28% respectively.

Anglo American closed 1% higher at £14.46 in London and 2.34% higher at R261.83 on the JSE on Monday.