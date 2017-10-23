Markets

Wall Street opens at record highs as Treasury yields fall

23 October 2017 - 17:51 Stephanie Kelly
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL NAGLE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL NAGLE

New York — US stocks opened at record highs on Monday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s emphatic win in weekend polls, while US treasury 30-year bond yields hit session lows.

The overwhelming election victory for Japan’s ruling party also sent the dollar to a three-month high against the yen, as investors bet the win would mean a continuation of "Abenomics," the ultra-loose policies that have kept downward pressure on the yen.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.16% versus the greenback at ¥113.71 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.3719%, from 2.381% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last rose 8/32 in price to yield 2.8809%, from 2.894% late on Friday.

Optimism about tax cuts in the US on Friday had pushed Wall Street to a new record, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at a record high each day of the week.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.11%, to 23,353.7 points, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 points, or 0.01%, to 2,574.85 points and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.60 points, or 0.22%, to 6,614.45 points.

Corporate earnings have got off to a strong start, with 73.2% of the 97 S&P companies beating profit expectations versus a 72% beat rate over the past four quarters.

"For the first time in almost a decade, investors are paying close attention to what’s going on in the underlying drivers of the markets, and that’s earnings," said Peter Donisanu, a global research analyst for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"And earnings have been on the rebound globally as a result of the generally improving conditions in the global economy," he said.

European Stoxx 600 shares rose 0.22%, although Madrid’s bourse Ibex lagged its peers, shedding 0.4%, as Spain’s crisis entered another week.

Madrid took the unprecedented step of firing the government of Catalonia on Saturday in a last resort to thwart its push for independence. Catalan leaders called for civil disobedience in response.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.19% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.05%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.11%. Emerging market stocks lost 0.33%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.2% lower.

Argentina’s stocks, bonds and currency jumped on Monday as investors bet a strong electoral performance from President Mauricio Macri’s coalition could boost his reform agenda.

Argentina’s benchmark Merval index rose 1.9% to new record highs, while the peso firmed 0.9%. Dollar bonds jumped 1.8%. Eurozone borrowing costs fell, as bond markets readied for the European Central Bank to signal baby steps away from its ultra-easy policy stance on Thursday and for the US Federal Reserve to hike rates in December.

Gold hit a more than two-week low. Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,274.66 an ounce.

Oil prices largely held onto last week’s gains, supported by supply disruptions in Iraq and a drop in US drilling.

US crude rose 0.33% to $52.01 per barrel and Brent was last at $57.65, down 0.17% on the day.

Reuters

