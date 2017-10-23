Shinzo Abe’s win in Japan lifts global stocks and the dollar

London — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s election victory lifted world stocks and the dollar on Monday, relegating concerns about Spain’s escalating political crisis to little more than a blip on the market radar.

Abe’s emphatic win, which heralds a continuation of Japan’s hypereasy monetary policy, kept risk-on bets in play after new optimism about tax cuts in the US had pushed Wall Street to a new record on Friday.

President Donald Trump also indicated that the re-appointment of Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen was still a possibility.

The dollar rose 0.4% to ¥113,91 on Monday, its highest since July, and edged up 0.3% against a basket of currencies. The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1742.

"It seems most likely to me that dollar strength is now dominating in euro-dollar," said Esther Reichelt, foreign exchange strategist at Commerzbank, also pointing to the imminent Fed chair decision.

European shares Stoxx 600 rose 0.3%, although banks weighed and Madrid’s bourse Ibex lagged its peers, shedding 0.3%, as Spain’s crisis dragged on.

Madrid took the unprecedented step of firing the government of Catalonia on Saturday in a last resort to thwart its push for independence and to calm fears of unrest and economic turmoil.

Britain’s main share index started the week with a 0.1% gain, led by hopes of a breakup of engineering group GKN as further profit warnings, which have multiplied in the UK in recent weeks, kept gains in check.

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures were up about 0.1%, while Nasdaq futures were up about 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.1% to its highest since 1996, lifting the MSCI all-country world index to a new record high.

Also trading on Abe’s big win, eurozone borrowing costs fell, as bond markets get ready for the European Central Bank to signal baby steps away from its ultra-easy policy stance on Thursday, and for the US Federal Reserve to hike rates in December.

German Bund futures were up 0.1%. "Now there’s a renewed mandate for quantitative easing, which means a weaker yen and stronger Japanese government bond prices. It also has a significant spillover for other developed markets," said Peter Chatwell, head of euro rates strategy at Mizuho.

Dollar strength

The pound edged lower against the dollar as worries over divisions within the ruling Conservative Party as well as uncertainty over the Bank of England’s interest-rate outlook left the currency on unsteady ground.

Growth in British factory orders slowed in October to its weakest in almost a year, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed.

The stronger dollar also increased pressure on some emerging currencies, with the Turkish lira and stocks suffering amid lingering concerns over Ankara’s relationship with Washington.

Gold hit its lowest in more than two weeks.

China stocks ended slightly higher on strong gains in consumer and healthcare firms although trading volumes remained thin as investors awaited policy cues from a party congress and data showed growth in new home prices slowed to a crawl in September.

London copper traded up 0.4% after Chinese authorities reaffirmed that the country’s economy was on track to achieve the official growth target.

The MSCI emerging market index was down 0.1%.

Oil prices largely held onto last week’s gains, supported by supply disruptions in Iraq and a drop in US drilling.

Brent crude fell 11c to $57.63 a barrel, while US crude futures added 5c to $51.89.

Reuters