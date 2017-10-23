Rand weakens a little as market eyes spate of risk events

The rand remained slightly softer against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, as investors awaited numerous local and international risk events this week.

Analysts expect the rand to be under pressure this week, ahead of a closely watched medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday. The speech will be a key determinant of ratings-agency decisions later in 2017.

"We expect a terrible budget on Wednesday — simply put, there are no more rabbits to pull out of the hat," said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns. However, ratings agencies may wait for the announcement of tax revenue raising measures, which were typically in the February budget statement, Cairns said.

However, debt issues and the recapitalisation of state-owned enterprises was likely to weigh on the rand, which faces downside risk, said Peregrine Treasury Solutions analyst Bianca Botes. The local currency was expected to be under pressure leading up to the budget, and there would be severe volatility during the budget speech.

The dollar has also been lifted by improved prospects for US President Donald Trump’s tax reforms. Senate Republicans adopted a budget for the next financial year on Friday, clearing a critical hurdle in the Party’s push to overhaul the tax code, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Also being watched is a possible announcement by Trump on who would replace US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

The euro could also come under pressure, with the European Central Bank widely expected to announce a tapering to its monetary stimulus programme on Thursday.

Global markets are also watching for a possible unilateral declaration of independence by Catalonia‚ following the Spanish government’s triggering of legislation removing regional autonomy at the weekend.

Given the recent choices made in favour of an escalation in the conflict‚ the regional government may well approve a declaration of independence‚ said Barclay’s Research analysts. This could also mean a call for disobedience to central government intervention‚ to increase tension and thereby focus international attention on the situation‚ the analysts said.

At 3pm‚ the rand was at R13.7124 to the dollar from R13.6802, at R16.091 to the euro from R16.0905 and at R18.0604 to the pound from R18.0346.

The euro was at $1.1736 from $1.1761.