Rand is expected to weaken ahead of medium-term budget

The rand continued to weaken on Monday, and had broken through the R13.70 level just before midday.

The rand traded at R13.67/$ at 6.50am, weakened to R13.77/$ in a volatile morning session and then regained some of its losses.

Analysts expect the rand to weaken further, ahead of the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had a tough task ahead this week as rating agencies would be on the lookout for any danger signs, as fiscal slippage was expected. "Rand bulls might have a difficult week ahead and imports should keep looking to buy on dips in the local currency."

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R13.7220 to the dollar from R13.6802.

It was at R16.1198 to the euro from R16.0905 and at R18.0819 to the pound from R18.0346.

The euro was at $1.1747 from $1.1761.