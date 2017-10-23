JSE pushes higher in line with world markets

The JSE held onto mild gains at lunchtime on Monday, reflecting a generally positive tone in global markets.

The all share was up 0.27% to 58,104.10 points, with the weaker rand providing a tailwind to a few big industrial and mining shares, which make the bulk of their revenues outside SA.

The rand traded near the weakest end of its recent range, at R13.70/$, at the start of a crucial week, which will feature the medium-term budget policy statement.

Banks and retailers received some buying support, after a late sell-off on Friday, which analysts linked to speculation that President Jacob Zuma could fire Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, in yet another Cabinet reshuffle.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga has since dismissed the speculation.

Local listed shares with exposure to the UK market were under renewed pressure as Brexit negotiations continued to weigh on these, which include Capital & Counties, Intu Properties and private equity group Brait.

Brexit-battered stocks have been battling to recover, despite a weaker rand environment.

Other segments of the JSE were pretty much a mixed bag, save for a few stocks that moved on specific corporate action and/or trading updates.

Pioneer Foods was under renewed pressure, after it earlier warned shareholders that full-year headline earnings per share would drop by as much as 48%.

"Volumes and liquidity are still ridiculously low. It’s very difficult to trade. It is clear foreigners are simply not interested in our market," said Vasilis Girasis, a trader BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.

Anglo American was up 1.4% to R259.43 and AngloGold Ashanti 1.95% to R131.52. But Harmony Gold dropped 2.16% to R21.75, following an announcement on Thursday that it would acquire AngloGold Ashanti’s Moab Khotsong mine operations.

British American Tobacco gained 1.18% to R889.40

Barclays Africa recovered 2.11% to R143.90 and Sanlam 1.66% to R72.87.

Pioneer Foods was off 2.7% to R114.80 and Zeder 2.24% to R6.11 but Tongaat Hulett gained 3.19% to R114.87.

Brait dropped 1.84% to R52.91.

Intu Properties lost 1.37% to R38.96.

Life Healthcare was up 1.67% to R26.75 and Netcare 1.75% to R24.95.