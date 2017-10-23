JSE ends flat after choppy trade, as food and drug retailers offset gains in resources

The JSE was little changed on Monday, with most indices flat in low-volume trade for much of the day.

Turnover did, however, pick up steam in the afternoon, with the all share closing within a hair’s breadth of 58,000 points.

Food and drug retailers were under pressure following a disappointing statement by Pioneer Food Group, which fell 2.92% to R114.55.

Pioneer earlier warned it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to decrease by between 48% and 56% for the year to end-September.

Dollar strength also weighed on some commodities on Monday, notably gold, but a weaker rand and recent rally in industrial metals continued to support diversified miners, which led the gains on the bourse.

Currency volatility is expected to provide market direction this week, amid a spate of risk events including the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

The greenback was bolstered by some progress on US President Donald Trump’s tax reforms, while markets were also gauging the increased prospect of a hawkish replacement for US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, analysts said.

The rand had not responded to a recent recovery in metal prices, which was unusual, said Investec Wealth and Investment chief economist Brian Kantor.

The fact that the JSE was made up of an almost equal mixture of global companies and companies dependent on the South African economy, had meant that the effect of the rand on the market as a whole was minimal, said Kantor. A stronger rand would, however, keep inflation in check and boost many local stocks.

The all share added 0.09% to 57,999.6 points and the top 40 0.13%.

Resources gained 0.79% while food and drug retailers lost 0.61%.

Diversified miner Anglo American added 2.34% to R261.83 and Glencore 1.6% to R68.73.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 1.88% to R274.35, while Exxaro lost 3.36% to R141.99.

KAP Industrial gained 1.74% to R8.75 and Imperial 1.66% to R196.15.

Standard Bank fell 1% to R164.83, while Barclays Africa gained 0.97% to R142.30 and Capitec 0.87% to R929.03.

Spar fell 2.13% to R168.62 and Steinhoff African Retail 0.91% to R24.

Efficient Group jumped 6.58% to R4.05, after saying earlier it expected HEPS to increase by between 76.9% and 91.9% for the year to end-August.

Group Five’s share price rebounded 9.81% to R11.75, recovering after Friday’s 14% crash, after it let an offer by Greenbay for its European subsidiaries, lapse.

Employment services group Adcorp gained 0.37% to R13.50, despite earlier warning that it expected a headline loss of between 38c and 45c for the half year to end-August.

Mediclinic International dropped 2.39% to R113, after earlier confirming it was considering a hostile takeover of UK associate, Spire Healthcare Group.

US equity markets inched higher, following through on a global rally following Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s election victory at the weekend, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq was off 0.23%.

The FTSE 100 had gained 0.1%, the DAX 30 0.09% and the CAC 40 0.42%.

Gold had lost 0.42% to $ 1,274.66 an ounce and platinum 0.25% to $917.1. Brent crude was off 0.29% to $57.71 a barrel.