Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ

Barrick said Acacia would form a new operating company with Tanzania’s government to hold its three gold mines in the country. The new company will split “economic opportunities” with Tanzania in the form of royalties and tax payments. Acacia, Tanzania’s biggest gold miner with $1bn in annual revenue, was served with a $190bn bill earlier this year for what Tanzanian authorities have said were unpaid taxes, penalties and interest accumulated over the past 17 years.

The IMF on Monday praised Sri Lanka’s efforts to improve its fiscal position but said more needs to be done. “Upholding the reform momentum will be important for addressing fiscal and external imbalances and meeting the government’s ambitious social and development objectives,” the multilateral said.

At a meeting in New York, Sri Lanka’s central bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy told the Journal that the country’s authorities were committed to tackling some of the longstanding issues that have hindered its economic development—and that investors appear to be taking note. “The most crucial thing is whether we can maintain the macroeconomic fundamentals,” he said. “Sri Lanka historically has been a classic stop-go economy. For the past 60-70 years we’ve had a toxic combination of populist politics and a deeply entrenched entitlement culture. We have to break that.”

One factor weighing heavily in Sri Lanka’s favour, the central banker noted, is that regional powers in Asia are acutely aware of its strategic importance, by virtue of its location and its relationships with other countries. “China has been here for a while, but others are not willing to allow the Chinese to have their way there,” Coomaraswamy said. “The Japanese are interested, the Indians are clearly interested. What we need to do is to leverage this interest in the country for commercial advantage,” he said.

At the same meeting in New York, Vajira Wijegunawardane, Director General of Sri Lanka’s Securities and Exchange Commission, told the WSJ that the country hopes to be eligible to achieve emerging-markets status within two to three years. “Reforms under way in capital markets should make Sri Lanka more attractive to investors. Once the reforms are in place, we will be in a position to make a case for elevation. If we can do that it would significantly attract portfolio investments. Even if fund managers maintain a neutral position, that would have a positive effect,” Wijegunawardane said.

Pakistan may also be seeing a turnaround in investor sentiment, according to Luke Uzoziri at emerging-markets-focused investment bank Renaissance Capital. Many funds appear to have finished cutting their weighting to Pakistan, which they had been trimming in the wake of the country’s elevation from frontier- to emerging-market status by MSCI earlier this year, Uzoziri said. “Sentiment from frontier funds [toward Pakistan] from a contrarian perspective is getting increasingly bullish,” he added.

After a months of dismal performance, Pakistan’s benchmark KSE 100 index seems to be reflecting that improved sentiment. This week, it rebounded by more than 5.6% from last week’s 12-month low—although it remains more than 20% down from its pre-upgrade peak.

Saudi Arabia still plans to publicly list a portion of its state oil company in 2018, the kingdom’s oil minister said on Tuesday, Benoit Faucon writes. “We are on track,” Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said outside the Oil and Money energy conference in London.

Doubts about the IPO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., better known as Aramco, have grown in recent days as news organisations including The Wall Street Journal have reported that the kingdom may not go forward with the plan.