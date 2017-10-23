Futures flat as market seeks direction ahead of Gigaba’s speech

South African futures mirrored the indifferent performance on the JSE all share on Monday, and a flat opening on the Dow, as the market struggled to find direction in a week which promises lots of events but few expected policy surprises.

Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is a key event for the week.

The Dow Jones had gained 0.10% soon after the JSE’s close with European markets in positive territory. The FTSE 100 was up 0.17% and the CAC 40 0.37%.

The all share closed 0.09% higher at 57,999.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.13%. Resources climbed 0.79% and general retailers 0.09%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.61%, property 0.17% and industrials 0.07%.

Trading volumes were low, at about R13.8bn.

Traders appear to be turning their attention to Thursday’s monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB), led by President Mario Draghi, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Markets were expecting asset purchases to be cut in half, to about €30bn a month. However, the duration of the asset purchases would likely have more of an effect on the direction of the single currency, analysts said.

"If Draghi signaled that quantitative easing might continue running beyond December 2018, it would be interpreted as a dovish taper, thus pushing out further expectations of a rate hike and dragging the euro lower," said FXTM market strategist Hussein Sayed.

Earnings from US companies have largely been better than forecasts. About 75% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have beat earnings expectations, according to FactSet data.

Spot gold was 0.48% lower to $1,273.94 an ounce and Brent crude 0.47% to $57.60 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.08% to 52,200 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,412 from Friday’s 19‚861.