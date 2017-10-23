Despite hype, mainstream institutional investors give digital currency hedge funds a wide berth

"If the supply is truly fixed then the price of these securities are determined purely by demand which, in turn, is determined largely by sentiment," said Ken Dickson, investment director, money markets and forex at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

"This means huge price swings with bubbles, booms and busts.

Unless the supply processes of these instruments are reformed then it is unlikely that they will play any part of an investment portfolio," he said.

Bitcoin has been on a rollercoaster ride this year. After hitting what was then a record high just below $5,000 in early September it lost about a third of its value in less than two weeks. It has since almost doubled in price again, to new highs near $6,000.

Ethereum has been even more erratic. Its price surged almost 50 times from the start of 2017 to June, before falling back by about 20%, according to industry website CoinDesk.

That kind of volatility means committees at institutional investment firms looking at the relative risks of asset classes are likely to rule out cryptocurrencies, asset managers said.

"Your risk-budgeting committee will say: you can’t hold a lot of that because of the amount it increases risk in your portfolio," said Butterfill. "I do expect volatility to decrease over time but risk budget teams tend to look historically." Early days For now, those investing in crypto funds are high-net-worth individuals, companies managing money for wealthy families, private wealth managers and some venture capital investors.