Markets

Bonds slightly weaker ahead of midterm budget

23 October 2017 - 10:12 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Monday morning while the rand was steady against the dollar, ahead of the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement later in the week.

The rand, which bonds usually track, has stabilised after weakening sharply at the weekend following rumours that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would be replaced by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Finance Minister Melusi Gigaba is due to present his midterm budget speech on Wednesday.

Sasfin analysts said the finance minister had not "struck the right chord" with the investor community yet and this would result in significant risks ahead of the speech, which could stifle activity.

"With no local data today, bonds will be sensitive to currency moves and any local political news," the analysts said.

At 9.03am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.830% from 8.825%.

The rand was at R13.7060 to the dollar from R13.6802.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand jittery on Ramaphosa rumours
Markets
2.
Japanese shares climb to two-decade highs
Markets
3.
Here's what you need to know about emerging ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week flat ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Gold falls to more than two-week low
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.