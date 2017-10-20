Rand loses ground as dollar surges on tax cut move

The rand was weaker against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Friday, as the greenback gained on the euro, after a groundbreaking agreement on taxes in the US Congress rekindled optimism about possible tax cuts.

Further tax cuts in accordance with President Donald Trump’s reform plan could favour equities, analysts say, and so be dollar supportive.

The dollar hit its highest level of the month after the US Senate passed a budget blueprint for the next financial year, seen as clearing a hurdle to the Trump administration’s goal of overhauling the tax code.

The markets’ rally since Trump’s surprise has been driven in part by hopes that a Republican-led Congress would introduce lower taxes, seen as stimulating growth, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Trump lauded the 51-49 vote on Twitter, saying it would be the "first step toward massive tax cuts for the American people".

Further gains in the dollar were, however, capped on news reports that Trump was leaning toward US Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell to replace present Fed chair Janet Yellen.

Powell is considered a dovish candidate. The White House has indicated that Trump will make a decision before leaving for a trip to Asia in November.

At 3.26pm the rand was at R13.7033 to the dollar from R13.5661, at R16.1635 to the euro from R16.0708 and at R18.0464 to the pound from R17.8577.

The euro was at $1.1797 from $1.1846.

The rand ended the week about 3.1% weaker against the dollar after gaining 3.27% last week to R13.25/$. It was on the back foot for the whole week following President Jacob Zuma’s unexpected Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, and ahead of next week’s medium-term budget policy statement by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The local currency lost 4.19% against the dollar in September after it reached R12.7392 earlier in the month.

The rand’s losses in September were part of a weaker trend among emerging currencies. The Mexican peso fell 7% against the dollar, reflecting concerns that Nafta talks were stalling, while the 6% drop in the Turkish lira was triggered by a diplomatic spat between Turkey and the US.

"The common link was that it had been politics, rather than economics, that had been the main driver of market moves," analysts at Capital Economics said.

It was striking that the commencement of balance-sheet reduction by the Fed — which up until recently had been viewed as a key threat to emerging markets — had barely caused a ripple in emerging markets, Capital Economics said.