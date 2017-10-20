Markets

JSE rallies on world markets’ momentum

20 October 2017 - 13:59 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE rallied on Friday, enjoying the positive momentum of world markets.

The all share was up 0.58% to 58,233.70 points at lunchtime, as the top 40 gained 0.69%.

Big industrial stocks and miners led the charge, as the rand extended losses against major currencies. The weaker rand tends to favour big, dual-listed stocks, which derive the bulk of their income outside SA.

In the resource sector, prices of base commodities, such as copper and iron ore, were on an upward march after dropping slightly on Thursday.

Banks and retailers were under pressure, partly affected by a weaker rand, which was near the weakest end of its recent trading range at R13.73 to the dollar.

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following a positive hand-over from counterparts in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 1.17% to the good.

Some of the main equity benchmarks wobbled on Thursday, which marked the 30th anniversary of the so-called Black Monday, when the Down Jones Industrial Average crashed.

"The ‘buy the dip’ mentality is alive and well, with traders clearly not willing for markets to drop even a little before pushing them higher once again," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said, adding that renewed optimism about tax cuts in the US boosted global sentiment.

BHP was up 1.70% to R252.30, Anglo American 2.35% to R260.80 and Kumba Iron Ore 3.8% to R268.09.

African Rainbow Minerals was up 2.16% to R113.04 and Northam Platinum 2.27% to R49.52.

Barclays Africa was off 2.16% to R143.83 and Nedbank 2.07% to R215.03.

Mr Price was off 1.71% to R178.50 and Truworths 1.65% to R76.18.

Internet and media group Naspers was up 1.74% to R3,311.50.

Oil set for a weekly loss despite tension in the Middle East

Brent slips to $56.76Oil prices as investors take profits, although analysts say the market is on a path towards rebalancing
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand tests the R13.70/$ level

The dollar strengthened on the latest developments in the US that have rekindled optimism about possible tax cuts, on analyst says
Markets
3 hours ago

Bonds weaken as market eyes next week’s budget policy speech

US bonds gained on Thursday as investors sought assets perceived as relatively safe after tension rose between Spain and the Catalan independence ...
Markets
4 hours ago

European shares climb amid speculation that ‘Trumpflation trade’ will return

Equities and the dollar rise as investors speculate on the return of the ‘Trumpflation trade’, after the Senate approves a budget ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand trips again in a volatile week
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks lower global markets, ...
Markets
3.
Hong Kong rebound is good news for Naspers
Markets
4.
JSE all share opens firmer as Naspers rallies
Markets
5.
Rand tracks firmer euro despite Catalan tensions
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.