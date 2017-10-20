Futures higher on upbeat Dow opening and flat JSE close

South African futures were higher at the JSE’s close on Friday as the market shrugged off a flat close on the all share, which lost steam toward the end of the session after trading higher for most of the day.

The Dow was up 0.38% at 23,251.74 points at the JSE’s close, which could prove to be another record-breaking day for the US market following a deal in Congress that could pave the way for the implementation of President Donald Trump’s mooted tax reforms.

The all share closed 0.09% up at 57,948.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.15%. Platinums rose 2.17%, resources 0.45% and industrials 0.31%. Banks shed 2.39%, general retailers 1.81%, food and drug retailers 0.99%, and financials 0.80%.

European stocks edged higher on Friday, but Spanish stocks were held back as worries persisted about the Catalonia stand-off over independence for the wealthy region.

Meanwhile, shares of Swedish truck maker Volvo leapt the most in six months after a bullish earnings report.

The firm opening for European stocks was driven in part by a decline in the euro against the dollar.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said EU leaders have given the go-ahead to start internal discussions on the second phase of Brexit talks. However, this did not mean talks on trade were ready to start, observers said.

Late on Thursday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to other leaders for a shift in Brexit talks, which appeared to yield little response. The EU summit in Brussels ended on Friday.

The rand was at R13.6785 to the dollar from R13.5661.

Gold was at $1,278.50 an ounce from $1,289.59.

Brent crude added 0.35% to $57.45 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.35% higher at 52,370 points. The number of contracts traded was 19,861 from Thursday’s 24‚065.