Bonds weaken as market eyes next week’s budget policy speech

South African bonds were weaker on Friday at midday on a weaker rand amid expectations Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will report a larger budget deficit in next week’s medium-term budget policy statement, as tax revenue has taken strain.

Ratings agencies previously warned that a setback in the government’s stated policy of fiscal consolidation could affect ratings.

"Political noise, and the looming mini-budget, have kept offshore investors on the side-line for now," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

Bond trading was also influenced by global issues against the backdrop of a stronger dollar which saw the rand weaken.

At 11.31am the R186 was bid at 8.84% from 8.785% and the R207 was at 7.49% from 7.445%.

The rand was at R13.6877 to the dollar from R13.5661. The euro was at $1.803 from $1.1846.

US government bonds gained on Thursday as investors sought assets perceived as relatively safe after tension heightened between the Spanish government and the Catalan independence movement, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Investors also bought treasuries as they focused on the potential for inflation to remain sluggish no matter whom President Donald Trump designates as his choice to lead the US Federal Reserve, Dow Jones said.

The yield on the 10-year was at 2.3568% from 2.3199%.

Trump received a boost as a budget blueprint plan for 2018 was approved in the Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday, FxPro analysts reported.

By a vote of 51 to 49, the tax plan was approved, which is likely to create a clear path for Republicans to initiate a tax cut package without Democratic support. The approved budget plan allows tax legislation to add up to $1.5-trillion to the Federal deficit over the next 10 years to pay for the proposed tax cuts.

"The markets appear to have reacted positively to the news, with the dollar seeing gains overnight," FxPro said.