Markets

Oil steady on support from Opec cuts

19 October 2017 - 08:11 Henning Gloystein
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Singapore — Oil prices were stable on Thursday, supported by ongoing Opec-led supply cuts, tension in the Middle East and lower US production due to hurricane-enforced closures.

Brent crude futures were at $58.10 at 4.11am GMT, slightly lower than their last close, but about 30% above mid-year levels.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $51.97 a barrel, also down a touch from its last settlement, but almost a quarter higher than in June.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude inventories fell by 5.7-million barrels in the week to October 13, to 456.49-million barrels. US output slumped by 11% from the previous week to 8.4-million barrels a day, its lowest since June 2014 as production had to be shut because of tropical storm Nate, which hit the US Gulf coast earlier in October.

Analysts said there was also a risk to supply from political instability in areas ranging from the Middle East to South America.

"The ‘Fragile Five’ petrostates — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela — continue to see supply disruption potential, with northern Iraq crude exports at risk due to an escalation of tensions between the [Kurdistan Regional Government], Baghdad and Turkey, while the US has decertified the 2015 Iran nuclear deal," said US bank Citi.

Iraqi forces this week captured the Kurdish-held oil city of Kirkuk, responding to a Kurdish independence referendum, triggering the fear of supply disruptions.

Adding to these tensions, US President Donald Trump last week refused to certify Iran’s compliance over a nuclear deal, leaving Congress 60 days to decide further action against Tehran.

During the previous round of sanctions against Iran, about 1-million barrels a day of oil was cut from markets.

And analysts see crude supply tightening further as oil cartel Opec and partners, including Russia, are expected to extend a deal to curb production beyond its expiry date next March.

"Opec is desperate to bring the market into equilibrium and mop up as much of the excess stockpiles … I am expecting Opec and Russia to agree on a further nine-month extension to production cuts," said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said Saudi Arabia’s plans to list state-owned oil giant Aramco would increase pressure for extended production cuts.

"Saudi Arabia will seek a production sharing agreement extension … as an initial public offering [of Saudi Aramco] remains part of the long-term plan," the consultancy said.

"Price stability will remain a core part of the strategy.… The government still needs higher oil revenue to support its spending needs and reform programme."

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Weak currency is keeping rand hedges firm, but ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on upbeat local data and ...
Markets
3.
Rand’s slide against the dollar is worse than ...
Markets
4.
Bonds weaken as rand falls on disappointing ...
Markets
5.
JSE performs comeback on upbeat retail sales data ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.