Oil steady on support from Opec cuts

Singapore — Oil prices were stable on Thursday, supported by ongoing Opec-led supply cuts, tension in the Middle East and lower US production due to hurricane-enforced closures.

Brent crude futures were at $58.10 at 4.11am GMT, slightly lower than their last close, but about 30% above mid-year levels.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $51.97 a barrel, also down a touch from its last settlement, but almost a quarter higher than in June.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude inventories fell by 5.7-million barrels in the week to October 13, to 456.49-million barrels. US output slumped by 11% from the previous week to 8.4-million barrels a day, its lowest since June 2014 as production had to be shut because of tropical storm Nate, which hit the US Gulf coast earlier in October.

Analysts said there was also a risk to supply from political instability in areas ranging from the Middle East to South America.

"The ‘Fragile Five’ petrostates — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria and Venezuela — continue to see supply disruption potential, with northern Iraq crude exports at risk due to an escalation of tensions between the [Kurdistan Regional Government], Baghdad and Turkey, while the US has decertified the 2015 Iran nuclear deal," said US bank Citi.

Iraqi forces this week captured the Kurdish-held oil city of Kirkuk, responding to a Kurdish independence referendum, triggering the fear of supply disruptions.

Adding to these tensions, US President Donald Trump last week refused to certify Iran’s compliance over a nuclear deal, leaving Congress 60 days to decide further action against Tehran.

During the previous round of sanctions against Iran, about 1-million barrels a day of oil was cut from markets.

And analysts see crude supply tightening further as oil cartel Opec and partners, including Russia, are expected to extend a deal to curb production beyond its expiry date next March.

"Opec is desperate to bring the market into equilibrium and mop up as much of the excess stockpiles … I am expecting Opec and Russia to agree on a further nine-month extension to production cuts," said Shane Chanel, equities and derivatives adviser at ASR Wealth Advisers.

Political risk consultancy Eurasia Group said Saudi Arabia’s plans to list state-owned oil giant Aramco would increase pressure for extended production cuts.

"Saudi Arabia will seek a production sharing agreement extension … as an initial public offering [of Saudi Aramco] remains part of the long-term plan," the consultancy said.

"Price stability will remain a core part of the strategy.… The government still needs higher oil revenue to support its spending needs and reform programme."

Reuters