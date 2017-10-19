Oil slips from recent gains, though Middle East tension remains high

Houston — Oil prices slipped on Thursday, pressured by larger-than-expected product inventories in the US, and some profit-taking after a recent run-up in oil benchmarks.

Ongoing tension in the Middle East has kept a bid under the market, however, as reduced flows from the Iraqi Kurdish pipeline through Turkey have raised worries about supply.

Brent crude fell 64 US cents to $57.52 a barrel from Wednesday’s mid-week high of $58.15 a barrel by 11.35am EDT. The global benchmark is still about 30% above its mid-year levels. US light crude lost 45c to $51.59, and is still almost 25% higher than June’s lows.

Analysts said they have seen some profit-taking after two weeks of gains as upward momentum in prices appears to be waning. Energy equities were also weaker, falling to three-and-a-half week lows.

"There seems to be a macro sell-off across the board with energy stocks also coming down," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude inventories fell by 5.7-million barrels in the week to October 13. US output slumped by 11% from the previous week to 8.4-million barrels per day, lowest since June 2014, as production was shut in by Hurricane Nate.

US distillate and petrol inventories rose, however, even as refining activity fell. Instability in the Middle East is increasing risks to supply from key oil-producing areas.

"Anything that happens in the Middle East seems to put a little premium on oil prices," said Ryan Kelbrants, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging in the US.

Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil exports more than halved to 200,000 barrels per day on Wednesday as the Iraqi military retook some of the biggest fields from Kurdistan’s Peshmerga forces.

However, Iraq said Thursday that it expected to restore Kirkuk’s oil production to last week’s levels, by Sunday.

US President Donald Trump last week refused to certify Iran’s compliance with a nuclear deal, leaving Congress 60 days to decide further action against Tehran. That could imply the resumption of sanctions against Iran, which reduced supply by about 1-million barrels per day during the previous round.

However, it is unlikely the US will get the same level of co-operation from other countries as it did when it previously sanctioned Iran.

Analysts say crude supply should keep tightening if oil cartel Opec and partners, including Russia, agree an expected extension to their deal to curb production.

Reuters