JSE tracks lower, in line with world markets

The JSE was slightly weaker on Thursday, in line with other world equity markets.

The all share was off 0.64% to 57,778.5 points at lunchtime, as the top 40 shed 0.68%.

Investors appeared eager to trim their exposure to equities, which until now have been the asset class of choice, from Asia to Europe and the US. The all share has been no exception, particularly in the second half of the year, though the rally has been largely concentrated in a few big cap stocks.

Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said investors were using slowing China’s GDP figures and political concerns in Spain to book profits in the short run. China’s economy grew at an annual rate of 6.8% in the third quarter, slowing from 6.9% in the second, data showed earlier in the session.

"It will be interesting to see how US traders respond to the dip at the opening. Sentiment has been extremely positive recently, despite the significant amount of political and geopolitical risk lingering beneath the surface," Erlam said. "The global growth story is giving people great confidence that the rally has legs to it and [US] earnings for the third quarter [are] likely to support that."

Anglo American was off 1.52% to 251.78, reflecting a pullback in underlying commodity prices. AngloGold Ashanti rose 3.12% to R128.38 after the gold producer sold Moab Khotsong mining operations to Harmony Gold for $300m.

Vodacom was off 1.89% to R152.95 and MTN Group 1.65% to R124.91.

Intu Properties was off 2.26% to R40.22.

FirstRand was up 1.4% to R53.74 while Woolworths shed 3.49% to R57.86.

Mondi was off 1.69% to R336.22