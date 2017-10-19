JSE opens lower as retailers reverse gains and rand hedges drop

The JSE all share opened weaker on Thursday as retailers reversed gains from the previous session while industrials made little headway on a firmer rand as the euro gained on the dollar.

The rand usually firms on a softer dollar and rand hedges gain when the rand weakens.

The rand was at R13.51 to the dollar from R13.5765, also dragging down resources and platinums on mixed commodity prices. The euro was at $1.1811 from $1.1794.

Retail stocks firmed on Wednesday after retail trade sales rose by a significant 5.5% year on year in August 2017.

The market was shrugging off yet another surge on the Dow on Wednesday as Chinese markets were lower, with investors digesting Chinese economic data.

Chinese GDP data came out at 6.8% last quarter in line with estimates while retail sales and industrial production beat forecasts and fixed asset investment missed expectations.

"While the data came across as being positive, China’s quarterly growth was marginally lower," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

The Hang Seng shed 0.92% and the Shanghai Composite 0.34%. The Nikkei 225 added 0.40%.

European markets opened softer, with the FTSE 100 down 0.25%.

The Dow closed 0.70% higher at 23,157.60 points on Wednesday as IBM jumped more than 8% after reporting strong third-quarter results and Goldman Sachs rallied more than 2.5%.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.45% lower at 57,890 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.49%. General retailers lost 1.26%, resources 0.77%, platinum 0.57%, industrials 0.51% and food and drug retailers 0.17%.

Anglo American was down 1.27% to R252.43.

Sasol dropped 0.495 to R389.95. Brent crude was off 0.43% to $57.941 a barrel.

ArcelorMittal shed 4.39% to R5.45.

British American Tobacco dropped 0.56% to R865.14.

Harmony shed 2.18% to R22.90, while AngloGold Ashanti was up 2.18% at R128. Harmony has agreed to buy some of AngloGold Ashanti’s gold and uranium assets in a $300m cash transaction.

Woolworths shed 3.25% to R58, Pick n Pay 0.99% to R59.90 and Steimhoff Africa Retail 0.88% to R24.66.

Nepi Rockcastle gained 0.21% to R193.51.

Naspers lost 0.89% to R3,240.69.

Famous Brands lost 1.24% to R104.01.

Mondi plc was off 0.99% to R338.62.