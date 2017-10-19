Futures track weaker JSE as Dow falters

South African futures closed lower on Thursday, with the JSE weakening in line with global markets, while the Dow hovered around the psychologically important 23,000-point level.

Tensions in Catalonia escalated on Thursday, but didn’t seem to affect the market or the euro, but analysts are watching for possible violence following the Spanish government’s withdrawal of the region’s autonomy.

Volatility could be expected in the days and weeks ahead, and a key point to watch was whether a harder or a softer version of withdrawal of autonomy would be implemented, as the legislation gives the government some leeway, said Barclay’s Research analysts.

Global markets were also watching developments in the US, where President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen. Trump’s pick to replace her, whether hawkish or dovish, is expected to be made in the next few days, but it remains unclear when any announcement will be made.

There are no significant local data releases on Friday, but producer inflation data for the eurozone is expected.

The all share closed 0.44% weaker at 57‚896.8 points and the blue-chip top 40 was down 0.43%. General retailers shed 2.01%‚ industrials 0.58%‚ food and drug retailers 0.57%‚ resources 0.36% and financials 0.26%.

Gold added 1.39%‚ platinum 0.83% and banks 0.49%.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the FTSE 100 was down 0.30% and the DAX 30 0.56%.

At 5.30pm, gold was up 0.66% to $1,289.33 an ounce and platinum 0.74% to $927.63.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was off 0.48% at 52‚157 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,065 from Wednesday’s 16‚382.