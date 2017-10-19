Bonds weaken as investors eye Donald Trump’s decision on Fed chair

South African bonds were weaker on Thursday morning, even as the rand staged a slight recovery, as market speculation over a replacement for US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen continued.

Analysts said the rand was under pressure as the market became more hawkish about US monetary policy.

US President Donald Trump was expected to meet Yellen on Thursday to discuss the job of chair, with the Republican Party divided over candidates, as Trump nears a decision, said Dow Jones Newswires.

According to an unnamed White House official, Trump would make the choice before his trip to Asia, which begins on November 3, the newswire said.

Sasfin Securities fixed-income traders said investors were reconsidering their emerging-market bond holdings, as there was speculation that a more hawkish candidate was the frontrunner. "Bonds that are particularly sensitive to political developments and currencies that are relatively more volatile will be more vulnerable if there is a hawkish pick."

Gold continued to decline for the fourth day due to increasing market pricing of a December rate increase in the US, with the rand under further pressure, as international commentators grow increasingly cautious regarding the effects of local politics, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

The rand, which bonds usually track, has been under pressure this week, succumbing to local political pressure after a Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday. There is also concern as SA heads towards the medium-term budget policy statement next week.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.78% from Wednesday’s 8.745% and the R207 was at 7.43% from 7.415%.

The rand was at R13.5281 to the dollar from R13.5765.