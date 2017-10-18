Stocks, the dollar and yields increase as monetary policy stays in focus

New York — Wall Street hit new records on strong earnings and the dollar extended a winning streak on Wednesday, boosted by rising treasury yields as investors focused on monetary policy.

US treasury yields hit years-long highs and the difference in yield between US five-year and 30-year treasuries fell to the lowest since November 2007, as expectations for tighter global monetary policy pushed investors to sell shorter-dated treasuries.

"The general tone from Fed speakers this week has been more on the hawkish side," said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale. "That and the global removal of accommodation is something markets have noticed." Rajappa said US yields were rising in concert with European government bonds on expectations the European Central Bank, could signal a rollback of monetary stimulus on Thursday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was boosted by strong earnings from heavyweight IBM, which helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average open above 23,000 points for the first time.

"We’re in a sweet spot where the economy is growing not too strong and not too weak, the Fed’s tightening but not too rapidly, and earnings continue to expand. All the news is positive," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in Florida.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.94 points, or 0.53%, to 23,119.38, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 points, or 0.05%, to 2,560.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.06 points to 6,623.72.

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year notes last fell 13/32 in price to yield 2.3447%, from 2.298% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 32/32 in price to yield 2.8531%, from 2.803% late on Tuesday.

The dollar rose for a fifth straight day, boosted by soaring Treasury yields.

The dollar index rose 0.09%, with the euro up 0.05% to $1.1772.

"It’s all about the yields this week, so far," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

In Europe, stocks edged up with a raft of company results in focus. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.22% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.11%. In commodity markets, Brent oil prices retreated from three-week highs reached earlier in the day on Wednesday and US crude declined, after a surprising fall-off in US refining runs boosted inventories of petrol and diesel.

US crude fell 0.25% to $51.75 per barrel and Brent was last at $57.85, down 0.05% on the day.

Gold fell for a third straight session on pressure from a firmer dollar amid speculation that the next chair of the US Federal Reserve could be a policy hawk. Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,280.53 an ounce.

Reuters