JSE relatively flat, lagging behind world markets

18 October 2017 - 14:32 Andries Mahlangu
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, but stocks in companies that make most of their income locally were under a little pressure for the second day running, following President Jacob Zuma’s surprise decision to shake up his executive on Tuesday.

The all share was at 57,846.60 points at lunchtime, under-performing major world markets. The lack of the traction in the local share market is no surprise, however, as it comes after the bourse hit a series of record highs over the past couple of weeks.

The rand weakened as much as R13.50 to the dollar, from a recent best of R13.27 to the dollar, suggesting that foreigners could be trimming their exposure to local shares and/or bonds.

Foreigners have been net sellers of South African shares, amounting to R86bn since the start of the year, reflecting the tepid economic growth outlook for the country.

Foreigners have, however, been net buyers of local bonds to the tune of R70.6bn so far in 2017, mainly because of our higher interest rates, which most of the world’s developed economies don’t offer.

Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet for the second time in six months on Tuesday, reviving political concern, which has an effect on business confidence. In March‚ Zuma controversially fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, stating rather dubious reasons for the reshuffle.

Europe’s leading markets were a fair bit higher at midday, with Germany’s DAX 30 extending its record run above the 13,000-point mark. US stock futures pointed to a higher opening on Wall Street later in the day.

Kumba Iron Ore was up 1.22% to R259.01 and Impala Platinum 2.06% to R32.24.

Luxury goods maker Richemont added 1.5% to R122.84, helped, in part, by the weaker rand.

Imperial Holdings lost 2.79% to R192.57 as the weaker currency again played a role.

Investment group Remgro relinquished 1.76% to R223.41.

Lewis Group fell 1.88% to R27.08 and Mr Price 1.43% to R182.29.

Pioneer Foods added 1.52% to R118.83 and Clover Industries 3.75% to R13.28.

