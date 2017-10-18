JSE relatively flat, lagging behind world markets

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, but stocks in companies that make most of their income locally were under a little pressure for the second day running, following President Jacob Zuma’s surprise decision to shake up his executive on Tuesday.

The all share was at 57,846.60 points at lunchtime, under-performing major world markets. The lack of the traction in the local share market is no surprise, however, as it comes after the bourse hit a series of record highs over the past couple of weeks.

The rand weakened as much as R13.50 to the dollar, from a recent best of R13.27 to the dollar, suggesting that foreigners could be trimming their exposure to local shares and/or bonds.