JSE performs comeback on upbeat retail sales data as rand hedges gain

Despite a weak opening, the JSE all share closed firmer on Wednesday as upbeat retail sales data buoyed the sector and the weaker currency boosted rand hedges.

Stocks in companies that make most of their income locally recovered, after being under pressure on Tuesday following President Jacob Zuma’s surprise decision to shake up his executive.

The rand reached a worst intra-day level of R13.5998 to the dollar, before recovering towards the JSE’s close, with the greenback little changed at about $1.1770 to the euro.

Some mining stocks were lower on weaker commodity prices, with platinum down 1.22% to $923.10 an ounce and gold 0.38% to $1,280.04. Brent crude lost 0.15% to $57.98 a barrel.

Inflation‚ as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI)‚ accelerated to 5.1% in September from 4.8% in August, worse than economists’ consensus of 4.9%, It is, however, still comfortably within the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3% to 6%.

Retail trade sales rose by a significant 5.5% year on year in August 2017. The sector was set to make a healthy contribution to third quarter GDP, said FNB senior economic analyst Jason Muscat. The print was the highest annual growth rate since May 2013, and didn’t come off a particularly low base, he said. Year-to-date retail sales were 1.5% higher than at the same point last year.

Globally, the Dow Jones industrial average shot up 0.59% at its opening, to convincingly pass 23,000 points, on strong results from IBM and better-than-expected numbers from financial services groups.

European markets were higher on positive company results as political issues, notably the Catalonian independence drive in Spain, were put on the back-burner. The FTSE 100 was up 0.44% and the DAX 30 0.42%.

Earlier, Chinese markets closed at multi-month highs after Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the government to play a greater role in the economy, on Wednesday, while reiterating the market’s "decisive" role, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

"We should endeavour to develop an economy with more effective market mechanisms, dynamic micro-entities, and sound macro-regulation," Xi said. Still, Xi offered no major surprises or policy details in his speech, which lasted more than three hours, the newswire said.

Naspers, which owns about a third of the Chinese internet company Tencent, ended the day flat.

The all share closed 0.47% higher at 58,152.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.46%. Banks gained 0.93%, general retailers 0.87%, financials 0.81%, food and drug retailers 0.61%, industrials 0.59% and property 0.38%. Resources lost 0.23% and the gold index 0.09%.

Global diversified miner Anglo American shed 1.74% to R255.67.

Richemont was up 1.8% to R123.20. It said on Tuesday it expected a significant increase in first-half earnings, with operating profit surging 45%, beating analyst’s forecasts.

Remgro dropped 1.72% to R223.50.

Nedbank gained 1.93% to R219.52 and Standard Bank 1.18% to R171.

Discovery added 2.12% to R146.85.

Retailer Truworths rebounded 3.17% to R78.14 and Massmart 1.48% to R115.76.

In the property sector, Capital & Counties jumped 4.35% to R48.48, MAS Real Estate 2.14% to R30.50 and Greenbay Properties 3.32% to R2.49.

Spur lost 1.82% to R27.54, but Taste Holdings rebounded 2.53% to 81c.

Mondi Plc gained 1.93% to R341.99.