JSE opens lower as market digests latest Cabinet reshuffle

The JSE opened weaker on Wednesday as the local market remained unsettled after President Jacob Zuma’s sudden Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.

Chinese markets showed little reaction to President Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening of the Communist Party Congress. The speech was used to set out his agenda for the next five years and focused on topics such as financial market reform, infrastructure plans and deleveraging, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) analysts said.

The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.29% and the Hang Seng flat (-0.05%).

The Dow closed 0.18% up at 22,997.44 points on Tuesday after crossing 23,000 briefly for the first time in intraday trade.

The focus has shifted to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget policy statement, which he will present next week in an environment of low growth and strained revenue collections. Gigaba is also facing fresh challenges amid reports that his bail-out of South African Airways (SAA) may have been illegal.

Next week’s budget would be a tough first for the finance minister, said TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce.

"It seems impossible that he will be able to deliver on the promise of fiscal consolidation, as many expect revenues to fall short of their targets by a considerable amount," Pearce said.

Gigaba has also previously questioned the affordability of a R1-trillion nuclear deal with Russia, which Zuma seemingly wants to push through, given the appointment of former security minister and close ally David Mahlobo to the energy portfolio.

Lower commodity prices, with a stable rand around R13.40/$, added further headwinds to the market, with platinum dropping 0.64% to $928.66/oz.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.25% off at 57,737 and the blue-chip top 40 0.29%. Platinum was down 0.78%, general retailers 0.45%, industrials 0.34% and gold 0.29%.

Sasol rose 0.36% to R393.40. Brent crude rose 0.38% to $58.29 a barrel in early-morning trade.

Harmony was down 1.02% to R23.22.

Anglo American Platinum lost 1.35% to R362.34 and Impala Platinum 0.92% to R31.30.

Among retailers, Lewis was 1.45% lower after 99.9% of shareholders voted at the annual general meeting to give the board authority to repurchase up to 5% of the shares in issue.

Pick n Pay softened 0.42% to R59.85 after delivering upbeat interim results earlier. Interim pretax profit rose 14.6% to R605.2m.

Group Five added 2.56% to R12 as the market continued to react favourably to a R1.6bn cash offer from Greenbay Properties for the group’s European assets.

Naspers shed 0.86% to R3,238.42.

Mediclinic lost 1.46% to R112.75 on expected flat interim results to end-September. It has lost 5.6% so far this week.