Gold falls for third consecutive session

London — Gold fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday on pressure from a firmer dollar amid speculation that the next US Fed chair may be a policy hawk.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,280.13/oz at 10.34am GMT, earlier touching its lowest since October 9 at $1,279.

US gold futures for December delivery were off 0.3% at $1,282/oz.

"Interest rate hikes had not been fully priced in for next year. That has changed massively following speculation that [Fed governor Jerome] Powell might become the next chairman," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank.

US President Donald Trump has a pool of five candidates to choose from for the next chair of the Fed and is likely to announce his choice before going to Asia in early November, a source familiar with the situation said. Powell is likely to be the next Federal Reserve chairman, according to a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll — but most of them said Yellen would be the best option. The dollar edged higher on the Fed chairman speculation and as the market waited for more detail on Trump’s tax reform. The US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the third time this year in December.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the greenback.

"With dollar strength in mind, it would present further risks to gold, but I’m waiting to see how the Catalonia crisis unfolds tomorrow, pinpointing a possible next move for gold, in either direction," said Jameel Ahmad, vice-president of market research at FXTM.

Catalonia refused on Tuesday to bow to the Spanish government’s demand that it renounce a symbolic declaration of independence, setting it on a political collision course with Madrid later this week. Gold is often used as a store of wealth in times of political or economic uncertainty.

MKS precious metals trader Sam Laughlin said the $1,280/oz support remained intact but further weakness may see the 100-day moving average at $1,275 tested.

He said support below that level sat between the early October low of $1,260 and the 200-day moving average at $1,257.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.3% at $16.93/oz, after touching a one-week low in the previous session.

Platinum slipped 0.8% to $922.75/oz, while palladium was slightly weaker at $977.75.

