Futures track positive JSE with Dow comfortably above 23,000 points

South African futures firmed on Wednesday, tracking the local bourse, which reversed earlier losses to close 200 points off the record high set on Monday.

Positive sentiment in global markets continues, bolstered by the start of the third-quarter earnings season, which helped confirm the health of the corporate sector, reported Dow Jones Newswires. The Dow was on track to close above 23,000 points for the first time, the newswire said.

The strength of the dollar is likely to remain in focus in coming sessions, as investors eye global central banks.

Speculation over the future of US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen continues and, according to reports, US President Donald Trump will interview Yellen on Thursday. At that point he will have discussed the job with all the candidates.

Some focus could also be on the European Central Bank (ECB), which has said it will announce details of plans to unwind its huge bond-purchase programme next week. ECB policy makers gave out few clues during speeches on Wednesday.

On the local front, Thursday sees the release of wholesale and motor trade sales figures for August.

The all share closed 0.47% higher at 58‚152.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.46%. Banks gained 0.93%‚ general retailers 0.87%‚ financials 0.81%‚ food and drug retailers 0.61%‚ industrials 0.59% and property 0.38%. Resources lost 0.23% and the gold index 0.09%.

At 5.54pm, gold had lost 0.33% to $1,280.20 an ounce and platinum 1.38% to $921.78.

At the same time the Dow was up 0.61%, while in Europe, the CAC 40 had gained 0.42% and the DAX 30 0.37%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index added 0.4% at 52,384 points. The number of contracts traded was 16,382 from Tuesday’s 16,492.