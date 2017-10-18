Bonds are little changed despite inflation print surprising to the upside

South African bonds were steady shortly before midday on Wednesday, tracking a weaker rand, but showing little reaction to a higher-than-expected inflation print for September.

Inflation‚ as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI)‚ accelerated to 5.1% in September from 4.8% in August, worse than economists’ consensus of 4.9%, It is, however, comfortably within the Reserve Bank’s target range of 3%-6%.

Higher inflation tends to weaken bonds, as it reduces the value of cash flows.

Economists forecast the uptick in inflation to come from higher petrol and diesel costs, and the expected effect of quarterly price surveys of rental inflation and domestic worker wages.

Local bonds were little moved by President Jacob Zuma’s surprise Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, which also had a minimal effect on the rand.

Inflows were muted on Tuesday.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said that considering the reshuffle news was released shortly before the weekly Treasury auction, it came as no surprise that total bids were only worth R7.5bn — the lowest in nearly two months. Longer-dated bonds were better bid than shorter-dated ones.

Risk events later on Wednesday include speeches by officials from both the European Central Bank (ECB) and US Federal Reserve.

Speeches at an ECB conference on Tuesday included one by Bank president Mario Draghi, who did not directly address decisions on policy ahead of an announcement on October 26. Draghi, however, took a jab at critics, saying that loose monetary policy was not preventing countries from making necessary structural reforms, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.74% from Tuesday’s 8.73% and the R207 was at 7.41% from 7.405%.

The rand was at R13.4908 to the dollar from R13.3927.