Rand weakens after Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle
The rand weakened against major global currencies shortly after President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet on Tuesday morning.
In a knee-jerk reaction, the rand lost 0.42% against the dollar and 0.7% against the pound shortly after the announcement.
In his second reshuffle in 2017, Zuma replaced ministers in key portfolios such as energy, state security and higher education. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was sworn in as an MP last month, was not added to the Cabinet.
Among the reshuffled were State Security Minister David Mahlobo, who has been moved to the energy portfolio and Mmamoloko Kubayi, who has been appointed communications minister.
Mahlobo was replaced by Bongani Thomas Bongo.
Ayanda Dlodlo, who was appointed communications minister in the last reshuffle, has been moved to the home affairs department.
Former higher education minister Blade Nzimande was removed from his post and replaced with Hlengiwe Mkhize.
Buti Manamela will now occupy the seat of deputy minister of higher education from that of deputy minister in the presidency.
At 10.55am the rand was at R13.3793 to the dollar from R13.3274, at R15.7404 to the euro from R15.7143 and at R17.7637 to the pound from R17.6547.
The JSE all share was 0.38% lower at 57,941.20 points, slipping below the record levels above 58,000 reached on Monday.
The euro was at $1.1764 from $1.1791.
Please sign in or register to comment.