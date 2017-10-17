JSE creeps lower amid consolidation and political concern

The JSE wobbled on Tuesday, coinciding with President Jacob Zuma’s surprise decision to reshuffle his Cabinet, for the second time in 2017, and the 11th time during his presidency.

The Cabinet changes increased perceptions of political risk, which played out in a weaker rand and local bonds. But the market reaction was relatively contained, compared to the previous episode in March when Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, along with his then-deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

Devin Shutte, head of investments at The Robert Group, said that while investors remained wary about the continuing political shocks, the market’s focus was on the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference in December.

The ruling party will elect a successor to Zuma, whose term as party leader comes to an end. The ANC’s deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC MP Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma are tipped as front-runners for the top job.

The all share was down 0.42% to 57,919.70 points at lunchtime, but the mild pullback came off a high base after the benchmark gauge scaled a series of record highs over the past couple of weeks.

All the main, underlying JSE components were weaker, from financials to industrials, as well as mining stocks, suggesting some degree of profit-taking.

The weakness in the local share market came despite the weaker rand, which usually supports big, dual-listed shares.

Some stocks bucked the trend with Discovery Holdings up 1.39% to R145.39, after it said on Monday that it had secured a banking licence. British American Tobacco added 1.16% to R864.76.

Global equity markets were mixed on the day, but most remain at historical highs.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 2.36% to R125.80, as the gold price dropped back below $1,300 an ounce. Gold Fields lost 1.71% to R55.16 and Harmony Gold 4.82% to R23.12.

Impala Platinum relinquished 2.31% to R31.70.

Transport and logistics group Grindrod gave up 2.41% to R15, showing signs of consolidation after it recorded good gains for the past two weeks.

Telkom lost 2.9% to R54.29 and Pioneer Foods 2.03% to R118.96.