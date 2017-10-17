JSE closes lower following Cabinet reshuffle, amid worsening fiscal situation

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday, suffering broad-based losses on foreign selling, as President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle failed to inspire confidence in the market ahead of next week’s medium-term budget policy statement.

Retailers led the losses, followed by gold shares and banks. Volumes amounted to R15bn by the close — lower than the daily average of R20bn.

The rand weakened in response to Zuma’s decision, which included the removal of higher education minister Blade Nzimande and the appointment of state security minister David Mahlobo as energy minister.

The immediate market reaction as a result of the Cabinet reshuffle was testament to the degree of uncertainty over political happenings in SA, said Novare Investments manager Francois van der Merwe. "We can expect to see further depreciation of the rand as markets digest the news and consider the deeper implications."

Concern about the government’s fiscal position has increased as Zuma appears intent on proceeding with a R1-trillion nuclear build programme.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is set to unveil the budget amid indications of reduced tax revenue, which is likely to increase the budget deficit and could lead to further downgrades.

Gigaba has previously warned that the Treasury would only give the green light for the nuclear deal if it were affordable.

Save SA said in a statement that Nzimande had been knifed for helping the SACP find its voice on the issue of state capture, and for directly challenging Zuma and the Guptas.

Mahlobo had been appointed energy minister to ensure the Russian nuclear deal was put to bed before the President was removed from office, Save SA said.

However, the market reaction was relatively subdued, compared to Zuma’s midnight reshuffle in March, when he fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, along with his then deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

Meanwhile, Momentum Investment analysts said revenue collection by the South African Revenue Service had been disappointing so far, with year-to-date growth in personal income tax at 8% from a projected 13.6%. Company taxes increased 4.4% from a 7% projection and value-added tax was collected at a growth rate of 5.6% from a government target of 8.2%.

"With the prospect of tapping additional tax avenues limited, the annual gross tax revenue shortfall could amount to R51bn," Momentum said.

The JSE’s setback on the day occurred against the backdrop of possible further monetary policy tightening in the UK and US. UK inflation in September came in at 3%, a five-year high. Earlier, local bond yields steepened slightly in line with US treasuries, which contributed to the halt in the rand’s recovery.

The Dow opened flat, while European markets were marginally higher, with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.16% and the DAX 30 up 0.04%.

The all share closed 0.48% weaker at 57,882.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 was down 0.39%. General retailers lost 1.55%, food and drug retailers 1.51%, the gold index 1.78%, banks 1.43%, platinums 0.93% and financials 0.74%.

Anglo American was down 0.70% to R260.19.

British American Tobacco gained 1.13% to R864.49.

Harmony Gold was down 3.42% to R23.46.

In banks, Barclays Africa dropped 1.91% to R145.52, Standard Bank 1.46% to R169 and FirstRand 1.37% to R52.58.

Discovery gained 0.28% to R143.80 after announcing on Monday it had been awarded a banking licence.

Retailer Woolworths lost 2.21% to R59.80 and Truworths 2.65% to R75.74.

Pick n Pay gained 0.40% to R60.10. It earlier reported that interim pretax profit rose 14.6% to R605.2m and its after-tax profit was up 15% to R438.8m. It raised its interim dividend by 12% to 33.4c, from 29.9c.

Group Five closed 1.74% higher at R11.70, as the market continued to react favourably to a R1.6bn cash offer from Greenbay Properties, for the group’s European assets.

MTN shed 1.02% to R125.40.

Mediclinic lost 3.9% to R114.42 after the group said in a trading update that interim revenue to end-September was expected to be flat.