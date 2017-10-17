Gold is steady on support from geopolitical tension

Bengaluru — Gold prices were mostly steady on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer dollar but supported by worry over geopolitical tension in the Middle East and on the Korean peninsula.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,293.24/oz at 3.44am GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.6% at $1,295.2/oz.

"A lot of the price drivers that are clouding gold prices are really geopolitical tensions rather than fundamentals," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.

"But geopolitical tensions are a crucial and unquantifiable factor when it comes to affecting prices, so it [gold] is just all over the place now."

Iraqi government forces captured the major Kurdish-held oil city of Kirkuk on Monday, responding to a Kurdish referendum on independence with a bold lightning strike that transforms the balance of power in the oil-producing country.

Elsewhere, the US was not ruling out the eventual possibility of direct talks with North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State John J Sullivan said on Tuesday, hours after Pyongyang warned nuclear war might break out at any moment.

The dollar edged up against its peers on Tuesday, supported by a rise in treasury yields following a report that US President Donald Trump was favouring a policy hawk as the next head of the Federal Reserve.

Trump will meet Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen on Thursday as part of his search for a new candidate for her position, a source familiar with the planned meeting said.

The Fed would probably need to raise interest rates in December and then three of four times "over the course of next year", assuming the US unemployment rate continued to fall and inflation rose, Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren said.

Higher US interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push up bond yields, putting pressure on greenback-denominated gold.

"On the bearish side, a resilient dollar and rising interest rates [and stocks] are all impacting gold negatively, while the fragile geopolitical mosaic is offering an element of support," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Spot gold could drop to $1,281/oz, as it failed to break resistance at $1,305, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.1% at $17.17/oz.

Platinum fell 0.1% to $927.50/oz, while palladium was 0.4% higher at $976.50/oz, after hitting its best since February 2001 in the previous session.

Reuters